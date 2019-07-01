Skip to Main Content
Vancouver commutes just got more expensive with price hikes and tax increases
British Columbia

Vancouver commutes just got more expensive with price hikes and tax increases

Commuting in Metro Vancouver is getting more expensive, with increases to fares, as well as gas and parking taxes.

Transit fares are up as well as gas and parking tax hikes

CBC News ·
TransLink's price hike is intended to help cover a funding gap for major projects. (Roland Tanglao/Flickr)

Commuting in Metro Vancouver is getting more expensive.

Starting Monday, TransLink is hiking fares for the city's public transit system. Depending on the type of ticket, Single-use fares are increasing by five to 10 cents, day passes by 25 cents and monthly passes by $2 to $3.  

The price hike is intended to help TransLink cover a funding gap for major projects — such as approved SkyTrain extensions from Surrey to Langley and out to the University of British Columbia. 

It's the third fare increase announced in 2016 to help pay for increased services, as part of the Mayors' Council 10-Year Vision for Regional Transportation.

The gas tax will rise another 1.6 cents per litre. (Joshua Lott/Reuters)

The gas tax is also up another 1.6 cents per litre, just as gas prices slip from record highs. 

Even parking costs are up, with a three per cent parking tax hike on stalls that offer hourly, daily or monthly rates.  On the average $5-dollar-an-hour stall, that's an extra 15 cents. 

Metered parking isn't impacted.

With files from Yvette Brend

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.