Vancouver community centres set to resume services starting Sept. 8

Two dozen community centres across Vancouver will be resuming services this fall in a limited capacity, as the city slowly reopens.

In a bulletin on Thursday, the Vancouver Park Board announced all 24 community centres will be reopening as of Sept. 8, with a focus on programs and services for children, youth, seniors and access to food.

No timeline has been determined for the reintroduction of gyms, racquet courts, rinks, indoor pools, and pottery and woodworking studios.

"The park board is taking a thoughtful and phased reopening and recovery approach in alignment with B.C.'s Restart Plan, and in consultation with various government and non-government agencies and partners," reads the release.

The city closed virtually all public spaces, including community centres, in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A notice on door of Creekside Community Centre in Vancouver on March 16. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Parks, beaches and gardens have been permitted to reopen, and most outdoor pools reopened on July 13.

B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming announced Wednesday the plans for reintroducing students to classrooms this fall, and last week the park board announced licensed childcare and preschool services that are being offered by community centres will be available starting Sept. 1.

The bulletin released on Thursday cites the importance of publicly accessible spaces that encourage community connections and personal health, wellness and physical activity, and the role of community centres in reducing poverty and building strong neighbourhoods in addition to providing employment opportunities to instructors.

What we know about what to expect

There will be some limitations in several programs due to COVID-19 protocols.

Hopeful participants will need to register for programs because there will be limited drop-ins at community centres, the bulletin says, and sanitizing will be factored into scheduling, room bookings and shared space. It says staggered start and end times will seek to limit the chances of overcrowding and allow for proper physical distancing.

Staff will be in charge of directing people in common spaces to ensure groups do not form and safety plans are followed.

The board is responsible for operating, maintaining and staffing the centres and all overhead costs, while localized community centre associations decide and deliver programming, according to the bulletin.

It says physical distancing will be controlled in line with the health guidelines from the B.C. Ministry of Health and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Each program will have a specific safety plan to outline the supports required and flow of people at each site, depending on building design.

More details will be made available on the city's website when plans are finalized.