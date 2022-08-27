Vancouver police seeking witnesses in 'unprovoked' assault being investigated as hate crime

The Vancouver Police Department says it's looking for witnesses as it investigates an attack at Commercial Drive and 10th Avenue on July 31.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was assaulted by three men on the sidewalk outside a convenience store just after midnight that day.

Police say after the victim attended Pride celebrations downtown he went to the store to get a slushie, and became involved in a verbal confrontation. He allegedly had an argument with another person waiting in line at the convenience store, and was then assaulted after stepping outside.

In CCTV video of the incident shared by police, the attack begins after one of the two women with the group throws a drink at the man. He is then jumped and pummeled to the ground by the three men. His slushie is seen splattering on the pavement, and he holds his head in his hands after the assault.

WATCH | Attack at Commercial Drive and 10th Avenue caught on CCTV:

Assault outside Vancouver convenience store caught on surveillance video Duration 0:34 Vancouver police say three men in their 20's jumped a 42-year-old man who went inside to buy a slushie.

The two women stay off to the side of the assault. They subsequently left together with the three male attackers.

"We believe this incident may have been motivated by hate, and we're asking anyone who recognizes the people in this video to contact our investigators," said Const. Tania Visintin in a statement.

"The video shows a number of people passing through the area, including people in cars and a cyclist who stopped to help but did not remain on scene when police arrived."

Police say the three attackers were men in their 20s. One of them was wearing a black T-shirt and pants, with black shoes that had orange soles. The two other men were wearing white T-shirts and dark coloured shorts, with white shoes.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-9209 or email hate.crimes@vpd.ca.