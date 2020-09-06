Vancouver Coastal Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at 3 Granville Street nightclubs

Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a warning about potential exposure to COVID-19 at three nightclubs on Granville Street in late August.

People who were at Studio Lounge and Nightclub and Cabana Lounge on August 28 during operating hours are being warned to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus.

Patrons of The Compound/Heaven who were at the nightclub on August 29 between 9:45 p.m. and 1 a.m. are also being asked to self-monitor.

A statement from VCH said the possible exposures are believed to be low risk.

In late July, B.C. implemented new measures at B.C. restaurants, bars and nightclubs after a number of exposure events. Under the new measures, all patrons are required to be seated, alcohol self-service is not available (that means no ordering from the bar), and dance floors are closed.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 121 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Friday afternoon and urged people to maintain a balance between fun and caution this long weekend.

New modelling presented on Thursday showed that a spike in infections in younger people has driven down the median age of those contracting COVID-19 to 41 years of age. The number of hospitalizations and deaths are lower than April and May because younger people are now contracting the virus.

The curve of overall infections is trending upward with a record one-day number of 124 infections announced by health officials on Aug. 28.