Vancouver Coastal Health warns of potential bacterial contamination in Polonia Sausage House items

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning consumers not to eat certain meat products from Polonia Sausage House due to possible bacterial contamination, including E. coli.

According to a VCH statement, inspectors discovered that these products were not processed using a method consistent with food safety standards. Polonia Sausage House has since stopped selling the items and is fully co-operating.

The products were sold at the following Polonia Sausage House locations in Vancouver and Surrey between Aug. 1 and Nov. 2, 2018.

Vancouver Sausage — 2434 E Hastings St., Vancouver.

Vancouver Deli — 4286 Fraser St., Vancouver.

Surrey Bakery — 14641 – 108 Avenue Surrey.

Surrey Deli —14045 – 104 Avenue Surrey.

The products affected by this alert include cervelat salami, Polish salami, ziger salami, Hungarian salami, chorizo, Polish smoked sausage, hot Hungarian sausage and gypsy salami.

No illnesses have been reported so far. linked to these products.

The E. coli infection can cause diarrhea and stomach cramps, while listeria can cause diarrhea, vomiting, and fever and can also cause meningitis or other serious illnesses.

Young children, seniors and people who have compromised immune systems are more likely to experience serious illness.

If you think you have an infection following consumption of these products, see your family doctor.