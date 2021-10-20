Health authority taking over operations at Vancouver care home struck by deadly COVID-19 outbreak

Vancouver Coastal Health is taking over at a long-term care home that was the site of one of B.C.'s deadliest outbreaks of COVID-19, the health authority announced Tuesday.

Little Mountain Residential Care and Housing Society is now preparing to hand over all of its operations and assets, including Little Mountain Place, Adanac Park Lodge and Little Mountain Court, according to a news release from Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH).

At least 41 residents of Little Mountain Place died of COVID-19 during an outbreak last winter, and dozens of staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A VCH inspection report from the facility showed low staffing levels and inadequate cleaning during the outbreak.

"The pandemic has shone a light on issues that exist at Little Mountain Residential Care and Housing Society, which include a limited ability to attract and provide growth opportunities for staff and insufficient access to support services like finance, human resources and general administrative support," Bob Breen, the president of the society's board, acknowledged in the VCH news release.

"This is a move that has not been made lightly but one that will ensure greater stability and resources to provide the best possible care for residents."

The transfer has been approved by the provincial Health Ministry, and VCH says it expects the transition to be completed in the next few months.

Little Mountain Residential Care and Housing Society was established in 1983. Little Mountain Place is home to 116 long-term care beds for seniors, Little Mountain Court is an independent housing facility for seniors and people with disabilities, and Adanac Park Lodge is a 73-bed long-term care home for younger adults.

"The transfer of these facilities to VCH will provide long-term stability for staff and help ensure safe, quality care for residents," VCH's interim vice president Bob Chapman said.