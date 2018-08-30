Vancouver Coastal Health cancels contract surgeries, opens up more public operating space

Vancouver Coastal Health is cancelling surgery contracts with two private health clinics and moving the operations back into public hospital operating rooms, B.C.'s health minister has confirmed.

The regional health authority had been contracting out some surgeries such as hernia operations to private clinics such as the False Creek Healthcare.

But staff at the private clinic told CBC News that 47 such surgeries had been recently cancelled.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix confirmed the surgeries were cancelled after new operating room space was opened up at a local hospital.

"Earlier this year, I challenged all health authorities to increase their use of existing operating rooms and diagnostic equipment," said a statement released by Dix's office.

"To that end, Vancouver Coastal Health is taking action to reopen operating rooms that stand unused. The first of which will open at Vancouver General Hospital and the second at St. Paul's."

Dr. Brian Day, shown in an operating room at the Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver in 2005, is one of the leading proponents of private medical care in Canada. (Chuck Stoody/Canadian Press)

Further space will also be opened up at Richmond and Lions Gate hospitals. The move was enabled by the recent graduation of 43 new operating room nurses, Dix said.

Despite the changes, Dix said there will continue to be a significant role for private surgical clinics, including False Creek Healthcare, to perform publicly funded surgeries within the health-care system.

"Each regional health authority — including Vancouver Coastal Health — continues to have surgical contracts with private facilities. I do not expect this to change," the minister said.

New fines for charging user fees

The change comes as legislation prepares to take effect Oct. 1 targeting extra fees charged for private surgeries and other services offered by many of the same clinics.

Dix announced in April that the legislation will make it an offence to charge extra fees for publicly insured services. It includes fines of up to $10,000 for a first offence and $20,000 for a second offence for anyone convicted.

The issue of billing for private health-care services is also the subject of a long-running legal battle between the B.C. government and Dr. Brian Day, the owner of Vancouver's privately run Cambie Surgery Centre.

With files from Jodi Muzylowski

