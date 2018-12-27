Alleged phoney doctor in Vancouver asking for cash for surgeries, health authority warns

Vancouver's health authority is warning the public about a man they say is falsely claiming to be a B.C. doctor and asking prospective patients to shell out for surgery.

Vancouver Coastal Health says Asten Nguyen Phong Nguyen — a.k.a. "Dr. Nguyen Nguyen" — is advertising himself as a surgeon at Vancouver General Hospital and requesting deposits on future surgeries.

"This individual has no affiliation with VCH, he is not registered with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, and he is not authorized to practise medicine in the province," Vancouver Coastal Health said in a statement.

It advises anyone who has paid a deposit to Nguyen to contact the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. and police.

Public inquiries

VCH spokesperson Tiffany Akins said the authority issued the warning after several members of the public inquired about Nguyen's credentials.

"They wanted to confirm that an alleged doctor was affiliated with Vancouver Coastal Health as he states on his RateMDs profile," Akins said. "It's great that people called us to confirm."

Akins was not aware if Nguyen had a physical office in the Lower Mainland.

She said further investigation would be left to the college.

CBC News has attempted to contact Nguyen but has not received an immediate reply.

With files from Megan Batchelor