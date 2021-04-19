Vancouver police identify Coal Harbour homicide victim

The man killed outside a downtown Vancouver restaurant over the weekend has been identified by police as 31-year-old Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal of Abbotsford, B.C.

Dhaliwal was shot to death at around 8:30 p.m. PT Saturday night outside Cardero's in Coal Harbour. Investigators believe he was targeted.

"While we don't think there is an immediate risk to the public, it is always shocking and unnerving when gun violence takes place in such a busy, public place," said Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison.

Dhaliwal is Vancouver's fifth homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD tip line at 604 717-2500 or Crime Stopers at 1-800-222-8477.