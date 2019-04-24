Vancouver keeps crown as Canadian metropolis with highest rents and lowest vacancies

When it comes to rental housing, Vancouver is still number one — at least when it comes to prices.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation annual rental report was issued Wednesday morning, showing the region continues to have the highest rents and lowest vacancies of any Canadian metropolis with at least 500,000 people.

The vacancy rate for apartments intended for rental in Metro Vancouver rose from 1.0 per cent to 1.1 in 2019, while the average rent for two-bedroom units increased from $1,649 to $1,748 — a six per cent increase from the previous year.

That's even with more supply. The number of condominium apartments in long-term rental increased by an additional 11,118 units — an 18.9 per cent across the region — which a CMHC spokesperson attributed to investor-owners increasing their involvement in the long-term rental market.

The greater Victoria area had the overall lowest vacancy rate in Canada, while the next most expensive two-bedroom apartments were found in Toronto ($1,562) and Calgary ($1,305).

City of Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks at a press conference inside Vancouver City Hall on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Stewart to other cities: 'pick it up a little bit'

"We've got to build more rental housing. That's all we have to do," said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, a point he has repeated since being elected in 2018.

Stewart argued it wasn't a given that the region would continue to be the worst in Canada for rental prices, but said it was incumbent on some of Metro Vancouver's 20 other municipalities to approve more new rental buildings.

"We have about 25 percent of the population, but we're providing 40 percent of the rental housing. So I would hope that other municipalities would kind of pick it up a little bit," he said.

But not every municipality takes the same philosophy as Stewart.

"There's different attitudes across the region toward housing," said North Vancouver District councillor Mathew Bond.

Less than five per cent of housing starts in 2019 in the district were dedicated to rental in 2019, and a majority of councillors in 2018 were elected on a platform of slowing down growth.

"Right now I think we're in a bit of a holding pattern," said Bond, adding that it was important to remember that the entire region went decades without approving much new rental.

"It's going to take more than a few approvals every few years to get out of this problem."