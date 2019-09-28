In their words: Why B.C. teens participated in Friday's climate strike
Thousands of British Columbians took over the streets Friday to protest inaction
Young people across B.C. marched out of class on Friday to take a stand on the climate crisis.
It was one of many events happening in cities across the world timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.
In Vancouver, an estimated 100,000 people participated.
Read why some of them decided to join the march.
Harlowe, 9:
"I love how many slugs and animals there are and how many trees there are to keep us alive ... If there aren't enough trees and water and animals for us we could all die."
Samantha Lin, 17:
"We're trying to send a message to the adults in our lives that the climate crisis is a priority for us and we need those who have the power to vote and who have the power to make decisions to finally listen to us."
Landon, 12:
"I'm here to demand urgent action against the climate change threats. I want the implementation of solar, wind and nuclear power generation to save our planet from fossil fuels. I am hoping that we can save our planet before it's too late."
Ben Tyler, 15:
"This should not be a divisive issue, this is science. The science has been crystal clear for years, decades," Tyler added. "Why aren't more people talking about this, like what's going on? What does it take for the government to listen to us?"
Jessica Liu, 16:
"I wanted to be involved because I go to [school in] Port Moody, which is a city that recently announced that we're in a climate change crisis and so I wanted to do something because I didn't want to go to school in fear. I want to take hold of my future."
Samantha Mew, 22:
"After learning about the global crisis, it just doesn't make sense for me to sit down when you can just stand up for something that's so threatening for our population."
The global movement was inspired by Swedish student Greta Thunberg, who began skipping class on Fridays to protest government inaction on climate issues.
Watch a time-lapse video of the march across the Cambie Street Bridge:
With files from Jon Hernandez and Margaret Gallagher