In their words: Why B.C. teens participated in Friday's climate strike

Young people across B.C. marched out of class on Friday to take a stand on the climate crisis.

It was one of many events happening in cities across the world timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

In Vancouver, an estimated 100,000 people participated.

Read why some of them decided to join the march.

Harlowe, 9:

Harlowe, 9, pictured during Vancouver's climate strike on Sep. 27, 2019. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

"I love how many slugs and animals there are and how many trees there are to keep us alive ... If there aren't enough trees and water and animals for us we could all die."

Samantha Lin, 17:

Samantha Lin, 17, pictured during Vancouver's climate strike on Sep. 27, 2019. (Martin Diotte/CBC )

"We're trying to send a message to the adults in our lives that the climate crisis is a priority for us and we need those who have the power to vote and who have the power to make decisions to finally listen to us."

Landon, 12:

Landon, 12, pictured during Vancouver's climate strike on Sep. 27, 2019. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

"I'm here to demand urgent action against the climate change threats. I want the implementation of solar, wind and nuclear power generation to save our planet from fossil fuels. I am hoping that we can save our planet before it's too late."

Ben Tyler, 15:

Ben Tyler, 15, pictured during Vancouver's climate strike on Sep. 27, 2019 (Martin Diotte/CBC)

"This should not be a divisive issue, this is science. The science has been crystal clear for years, decades," Tyler added. "Why aren't more people talking about this, like what's going on? What does it take for the government to listen to us?"

Jessica Liu, 16:

Jessica Liu, 16, pictured during Vancouver's climate strike on Sep. 27, 2019. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

"I wanted to be involved because I go to [school in] Port Moody, which is a city that recently announced that we're in a climate change crisis and so I wanted to do something because I didn't want to go to school in fear. I want to take hold of my future."

Samantha Mew, 22:

Samantha Mew (bottom right), pictured with Christy Wee, Valerie Lo, Iris Xie and Vinci Lai (left to right) during Vancouver's climate strike on Sep. 27, 2019. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

"After learning about the global crisis, it just doesn't make sense for me to sit down when you can just stand up for something that's so threatening for our population."

The global movement was inspired by Swedish student Greta Thunberg, who began skipping class on Fridays to protest government inaction on climate issues.

Watch a time-lapse video of the march across the Cambie Street Bridge: