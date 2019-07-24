Vancouver city manager Sadhu Johnston to step down at start of 2021

Vancouver's top civil servant is leaving.

City manager Sadhu Johnston sent a letter to staff Tuesday announcing his departure as of January 2021.

"I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to lead such an amazing organization with so many creative and passionate people, all working to make the community better," he wrote.

"At the same time, succeeding in this role has taken my full attention and has required sacrifices for me and my family. My daughters are growing up fast and they have generously supported my work with the City, but now it's time to prioritize them."

Johnston was appointed city manager in 2016 after being hired as deputy manager in 2009. In his letter, he cited, as highlights of his tenure, efforts to address the housing crisis, implementation of the Greenest City Action Plan and Vancouver becoming Canada's first "City of Reconciliation."

As city manager, Johnston oversees more than 7,000 employees across the city, including a team of senior executives that help design and implement policy and bylaws based on council decisions.

In 2019, he earned $362,852, making him, once again, the highest paid civil servant in all of Metro Vancouver.

In a statement, Mayor Kennedy Stewart wished Johnston well and said he would lead a process to find a new city manager.