The City of Vancouver is inching closer to allowing you to legally drink alcohol in some public space such as civic plazas, but don't count on it this summer.

Vancouver councillors gave the green light in an 8-2 vote for city staff to look at which public spaces would be suitable for legally drinking alcohol and whether people should be able to bring their drinks to those places.

City staff is expected to bring back recommendations for a potential pilot project in the summer of 2021.

The motion is separate from one by a Vancouver Park Board commissioner — withdrawn earlier this month — to allow drinking at parks and beaches which are under the board's jurisdiction.

Beachgoers Tyler O'Hara and Maria Freire enjoy a cold beer on the sand in early June during Penticton, B.C.'s, one-month pilot project to allow alcohol consumption on some beaches. (Brady Strachan)

The city hall motion was approved after it was presented by Coun. Lisa Dominato.

Councillors Melissa De Genova and Colleen Hardwick voted against the proposal while Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung abstained.

"I also can't override the health concerns that we've seen [about alcohol]," said Kirby-Yung.

She questioned whether allowing people to bring their own booze is wise given small businesses are struggling.

"I haven't seen BIAs [Business Improvement Areas] line up in support of this. Nor have I heard from small businesses."

On Monday, new rules kicked in for the City of North Vancouver to allow people to drink alcohol legally in nine parks.

In B.C.'s Okanagan, Penticton is in the midst of a one-month trial to allow alcohol consumption between noon and 8 p.m. on some waterfront beaches and parks.