Vancouver city council moves a step closer to allowing alcohol in some public spaces — next year
Council approves a motion for staff to come up with rules for drinking al fresco
The City of Vancouver is inching closer to allowing you to legally drink alcohol in some public space such as civic plazas, but don't count on it this summer.
Vancouver councillors gave the green light in an 8-2 vote for city staff to look at which public spaces would be suitable for legally drinking alcohol and whether people should be able to bring their drinks to those places.
City staff is expected to bring back recommendations for a potential pilot project in the summer of 2021.
The motion is separate from one by a Vancouver Park Board commissioner — withdrawn earlier this month — to allow drinking at parks and beaches which are under the board's jurisdiction.
The city hall motion was approved after it was presented by Coun. Lisa Dominato.
Councillors Melissa De Genova and Colleen Hardwick voted against the proposal while Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung abstained.
"I also can't override the health concerns that we've seen [about alcohol]," said Kirby-Yung.
She questioned whether allowing people to bring their own booze is wise given small businesses are struggling.
"I haven't seen BIAs [Business Improvement Areas] line up in support of this. Nor have I heard from small businesses."
On Monday, new rules kicked in for the City of North Vancouver to allow people to drink alcohol legally in nine parks.
In B.C.'s Okanagan, Penticton is in the midst of a one-month trial to allow alcohol consumption between noon and 8 p.m. on some waterfront beaches and parks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.