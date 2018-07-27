Skip to Main Content
Vancouver city council candidate criticized for deleting tweet history

Brandon Yan, a OneCity's candidate, deleted all of his tweets prior to July 15, 2018 and the reaction on social media was swift.

Brandon Yan defended decision, saying what he did in his 20s does not reflect who he is today

Brandon Yan, a OneCity candidate, deleted all of his tweets prior to July 15, 2018. (Twitter)

A Vancouver city council candidate has been criticized for scrubbing his Twitter history, prompting a discussion of whether this is accepted practice for all politicians. 

In his own words

Yan defended his actions on Twitter, saying what he did as a 22-year-old does not reflect who he is today.

He says he created his Twitter account as a personal account and found conflicting information on what to do when transitioning to a professional account for a public persona. 

"I was criticized for attempting to delete some things. I was being criticized for not leaving it up ... and if you leave it up, people can take things out of context," he told The Early Edition. "You're damned if you do and damned if you don't."

Common practice

It's common practice to sanitize your social media account when deciding to run for politcs, says Peter Chow-White, the director of the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University.

"Politics is impression management," he said. "So, there is a constant massaging and managing what the public sees about you."

However Chow-White said younger politicians, especially millenials who grew up in a culture of social media and sharing culture, might have it a lot tougher than older politicians. Traditionally, politicians would present a carefully crafted persona when entering the public eye, but younger politicians can be at a disadvantage.

"People like Brandon, when they get into politics, their digital footprint is far bigger," he said.

"Millennials will have it a lot harder than baby boomers — financially, economically and socially — and it's just another example of how the bar has never been higher."

Those most critical of Yan's decision to delete his Twitter history are the same people critical of OneCity's platform. But it also "reflects the unfortunate consequences of the pile-on culture" on social media," as the Georgia Straight's Travis Lupick summarized in a tweet:

"We're turning good, young people off politics."

