No Tannenbaum: Vancouver Christmas Market cancelled for 2020

As with many other holiday events, the Vancouver Christmas Market has been cancelled for 2020.

A statement from the market said safety guidelines and "ever-changing directives" around COVID-19 meant organizers could not get approval to hold the event this year.

"We have worked tirelessly and exhausted all potential avenues; ultimately, we must prioritize the safety of our staff, vendors, and guests," the statement read.

Organizers said they would try to revive the German-inspired market at its usual location at Jack Poole Plaza in 2021. The market typically stretches across the entire plaza, with more than 80 vendors.

Large gatherings bringing more than 50 people together are still banned in B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said people already thinking about Thanksgiving and further ahead to Christmas should reach out to loved ones virtually to support each other over the holiday season.