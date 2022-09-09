Emergency crews responding to 2 fires in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Emergency crews are on the scene of two fires in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

The first started around noon in Chinatown and was accompanied by reports of explosions.

Acting Assistant Fire Chief Dan Nichols said the fire is at 218 Keefer St., just off Main. The building consists of three storeys of apartments on top of a restaurant.

He said the fire started as a grease fire in an apartment kitchen around noon.

Nichols said all the building's occupants are safe, and crews are now trying to find hotspots in the attic and roof.

Vancouver police say traffic near the scene of the fire is heavily disrupted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Fire near Main & Keefer in Vancouver’s Chinatown. Felt an explosion just before seeing this. Hope everyone is okay 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/gd8VQ7zDWv">pic.twitter.com/gd8VQ7zDWv</a> —@SamuelGorski

The second fire, reported on Twitter by police, is at 12 East Hastings, near the intersection with Carrall Street.

Police are again reporting significant traffic impacts, including a street closure on Hastings between Carrall and Columbia.

CBC has contacted fire officials for more information on the second fire.