Vancouver woman accused of manslaughter, drugging, theft in relation to escort service

Surrey RCMP say a woman has been arrested and is facing 21 charges, including one count of manslaughter, relating to several reports of men who were drugged and robbed while using an escort service.

Jessica Nicole Renee Kane, 30, of Vancouver, is also facing seven counts of administering a stupefying substance, six counts of theft over $5,000, one count of theft, four counts of fraud and two counts of extortion.

Police say a man died in February 2021 after allegedly being given a substance during an encounter with Kane.

Investigators in the multi-jurisdictional investigation found alleged offences had been committed in Surrey, Burnaby, Langley and Vancouver. They believe there could be other victims who are reluctant to come forward to police.

Kane has been remanded into custody while she awaits her next court appearance.

RCMP Corp. Vanessa Munn said anyone with information should contact the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-599-0502.