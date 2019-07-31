Skip to Main Content
Team Croatia lights up the sky for Vancouver's Celebration of Light
British Columbia

More than 100,000 people are expected to take in the final performance of the 2019 festival in English Bay while CBC will livestream the show on Facebook, online and on CBC Gem.

CBC will livestream final performance of 2019 festival

CBC News ·
Team India lights up the sky at the Celebration of Light on July 27, 2019 in this view from Vanier Park. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Team Croatia will close the 2019 Honda Celebration of Light with its firework show in English Bay Saturday evening.

CBC will livestream the show, which starts at 10 p.m. PT on Facebook, online and on CBC Gem.

Every year the fireworks draw large crowds to popular viewing sites like English Bay and Kitsilano Beach.

TransLink has increased train and bus service to accommodate the event and some road closures are in effect for part of the evening in the West End and at Kits Point.

