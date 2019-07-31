Team Croatia lights up the sky for Vancouver's Celebration of Light
CBC will livestream final performance of 2019 festival
Team Croatia will close the 2019 Honda Celebration of Light with its firework show in English Bay Saturday evening.
CBC will livestream the show, which starts at 10 p.m. PT on Facebook, online and on CBC Gem.
Every year the fireworks draw large crowds to popular viewing sites like English Bay and Kitsilano Beach.
You might be thinking that you still have lots of time before the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CelebOfLight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CelebOfLight</a> starts, but the beach is filling up fast! We recommend arriving early to get the best spot to watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fireworks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fireworks</a>. If you need directions or have a question, let us know - we're here to help! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> <a href="https://t.co/SQxB9VgiTd">pic.twitter.com/SQxB9VgiTd</a>—@VancouverPD
TransLink has increased train and bus service to accommodate the event and some road closures are in effect for part of the evening in the West End and at Kits Point.
Heading to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CelebofLight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CelebofLight</a> fireworks tonight?! Don't forget to download our free mobile app to stream the fireworks playlist and vote for your favourite fireworks display!—@CelebOfLight