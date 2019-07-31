Team Canada to light up the sky for Vancouver's Celebration of Light
Team Canada is set to light up the night sky tonight with fireworks as part of the 29th annual Honda Celebration of Light.
Fireworks start at 10 p.m. PT
The fireworks, which are set to start 10 p.m. PT., are known for drawing large crowds to popular viewing sites like English Bay and Kitsilano Beach.
A video of the fireworks will be available here and on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page.
TransLink will increase train and bus service to accommodate the event and some road closures will be in effect for part of the evening in the West End and at Kits Point.
Team Croatia will wrap up the festival on Aug. 3.
With files from Cory Correia
