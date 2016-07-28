Watch live at 10 p.m. PT: Team India kicks off Vancouver's Celebration of Light

Team India kicks off the 29th annual Honda Celebration of Light Saturday evening.

The fireworks start at 10 p.m. PT., and hundreds of thousands of people are expected around English Bay for the popular event.

A video of the fireworks is available on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected at tonight's fireworks display. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

Canada will perform July 31 and Croatia's Mirnovec Fireworks is set to dazzle crowds Aug. 3.

Police urged those heading to the fireworks to use transit and to allow extra time to reach the viewing areas. Road closures are in effect from 7 p.m. in the West End, including Davie, Denman and Beach Avenue, and access to roads into Kits Point will be closed form 6 p.m.

TransLink has increased train and bus service to accommodate the event.