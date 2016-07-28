Watch live at 10 p.m. PT: Team India kicks off Vancouver's Celebration of Light
Watch our livestream of the opening fireworks display at 10 p.m. PT.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch the display on Saturday night
Team India kicks off the 29th annual Honda Celebration of Light Saturday evening.
The fireworks start at 10 p.m. PT., and hundreds of thousands of people are expected around English Bay for the popular event.
A video of the fireworks is available on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page.
Canada will perform July 31 and Croatia's Mirnovec Fireworks is set to dazzle crowds Aug. 3.
Police urged those heading to the fireworks to use transit and to allow extra time to reach the viewing areas. Road closures are in effect from 7 p.m. in the West End, including Davie, Denman and Beach Avenue, and access to roads into Kits Point will be closed form 6 p.m.
TransLink has increased train and bus service to accommodate the event.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.