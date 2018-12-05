13 taken to hospital in Vancouver with carbon monoxide poisoning

Thirteen people were taken hospital in Vancouver Wednesday morning due to a poisoning incident involving carbon monoxide, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

B.C. EHS, which administers the province's ambulance service, said in a tweet two people are in critical condition. CBC has not been able to confirm the conditions of the remaining 11 patients.

Earlier today <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCEHS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCEHS</a> paramedics responded to a call for a patient who had collapsed. Paramedics, who wear CO monitors, arrived on scene and immediately detected carbon monoxide. In total, 13 patients were treated for poisoning and transported to hospital, 2 in critical condition. —@BC_EHS

A spokesperson for the health service said a 911 call came in just before 10 a.m. PT reporting a collapsed person at an address on West Fifth Avenue, between Fir and Pine streets.

EHS says ambulances responded two minutes later and carbon monoxide detectors worn by the paramedics detected the gas.

In all, EHS says, five ambulances and two paramedic supervisor vehicles attended the scene.