13 taken to hospital in Vancouver with carbon monoxide poisoning

2 patients critical, says B.C. Emergency Health Services

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two people are in critical condition after a carbon monoxide poisoning incident. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Thirteen people were taken hospital in Vancouver Wednesday morning due to a poisoning incident involving carbon monoxide, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

B.C. EHS, which administers the province's ambulance service, said in a tweet two people are in critical condition. CBC has not been able to confirm the conditions of the remaining 11 patients.

A spokesperson for the health service said a 911 call came in just before 10 a.m. PT reporting a collapsed person at an address on West Fifth Avenue, between Fir and Pine streets.

EHS says ambulances responded two minutes later and carbon monoxide detectors worn by the paramedics detected the gas.

In all, EHS says, five ambulances and two paramedic supervisor vehicles attended the scene.

