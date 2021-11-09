Vancouver car thief steals SUV with sleeping mother and newborn inside

A mother and newborn baby were not hurt when a brazen car thief stole the vehicle they were napping in during broad daylight, say Vancouver police.

The woman's husband parked the family's black SUV near the International Village Mall, close to the intersection of Keefer and Abbott Streets in the Downtown Eastside at 3:30 p.m., Nov. 5., leaving his wife and three-month-old baby asleep inside while he went to a nearby grocery store.

That's when the male suspect got in through the unlocked driver's door, started up the car and drove the approximately one kilometre distance to Science World while the mother and baby remained asleep, according to police.

It is believed the husband left the keys in the car.

When the mother woke up, the suspect fled, police say. He was last seen near Quebec Street and National Avenue.

"For a suspect to steal a car in the middle of the day while it was occupied with people is exceptionally bold," said VPD spokeswoman Const. Tania Visintin. "Thankfully, the woman and her child were not physically injured and none of their belongings stolen."

The car thief is described as white, 25 to 35 years old. He was wearing a black three-quarter-length winter coat with yellow trim and a black and yellow logo on the back, black pants, brown shoes and a black hat with a red brim.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604 717-4034.

"This is Science World on the weekend," said Visintin. "There would have been a lot of people around."

Visintin said it appears the thief was committing a crime of opportunity, and that he didn't intend to hurt the woman or baby.

She said she could not speculate whether the suspect could face kidnapping charges.