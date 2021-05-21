Travis Green returning as Vancouver Canucks head coach

Travis Green is returning as the Vancouver Canucks head coach after agreeing to a two-year contract extension.

The announcement was made two days after the team finished its COVID-19 shortened season in last place in the all-Canadian NHL North Division, missing the playoffs.

"We are excited to have Travis Green continue to lead the Canucks as head coach and move forward from a challenging year to focus on future seasons," said general manager Jim Benning.

Green, 50, was named the 19th head coach in Canucks history in April 2017, compiling a record of 125 wins, 132 losses and 32 overtime losses during his tenure.

His status with the team was the subject of speculation for months because of his expiring contract.

Benning and Green are scheduled to hold a media conference at 11 a.m. PT Friday.