Vancouver Canucks season restart suffers setback

The Vancouver Canucks season restart from the COVID-19 outbreak that ravaged the team has suffered a setback.

According to multiple sources, Friday's game versus the Edmonton Oilers in Vancouver has been postponed. The fate of Saturday afternoon's game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is unclear.

The news comes one day after forward J.T. Miller questioned the wisdom of forcing the players into a tight timeline to finish the season.

"To come back and play is going to be very challenging and not very safe, if you're asking me. I'm sure there are other people who would agree with that," said Miller.

From the start, Vancouver's return-to-play timeline felt overly ambitious considering that 22 players had contracted COVID-19 and none had played a game in three weeks.

Oilers have been informed the won't have to catch their 5 p.m. charter to Vancouver to play Friday against the Canucks. Here's to the NHL, NHLPA, etc. for allowing logic and common sense rule the day and avoid massive controversy and criticism. —@byterryjones

Head Coach Travis Green is also still recovering from the virus.

The revamped schedule, announced this past weekend, had Vancouver playing 19 games in 31 nights.

But with every passing day, concerns grew over player health and safety and whether the Canucks could field some semblance of an NHL hockey team by Friday.

As of Thursday morning, seven Canucks players remained on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list, making them unavailable for games.