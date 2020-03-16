Vancouver Canucks office staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Canucks Sports and Entertainment (CSE), which operates the Vancouver Canucks NHL team, says one of its office staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization made the announcement on Sunday evening. Chief operating officer Trent Carroll says the person is recovering in self-quarantine and did not have contact with fans or players.

"The diagnosed individual is receiving care, observing 14-day self-quarantine guidelines and is feeling better," said the release.

The organization says anyone who may have had contact with the person has been notified and is observing self-isolation as a precaution.

Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on coronavirus.

CSE's offices will be closed on Monday. The organization says it is receiving guidance from health authorities.

The release said that the individual was also not in contact with hockey operations personnel or Rogers Arena part-time events staff.

"Therefore the Public Health Authority has confirmed the public risk of exposure is low," said the release.

The organization did not say if the case was one of the B.C's 73 confirmed cases.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca