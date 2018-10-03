'We're excited about our young players': Canucks GM has his own expectations on opening night

The Vancouver Canucks is a team in transition as the 2018-19 NHL season begins.

Two of its best ever players, Daniel and Henrik Sedin, have retired. A youth movement is afoot. And team president Trevor Linden is no longer in the front office.

The Canucks have finished with poor records in recent years, but general manager Jim Benning thinks there's still plenty to like about his maturing team.

Ahead of Wednesday's opener against the Calgary Flames, Benning outlined his thoughts on the team for On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, left, responds to questions as GM Jim Benning listens during a news conference ahead of the team's training camp. Both Green and Benning said every player will have to prove themselves this year. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

What are your expectations for the team this year?

We're excited about our young players. Our record in the pre-season is not where we wanted it to be, but I think the opportunity to see our young players grow over the course of the year, that's going to be exciting for us as an organization. We're looking forward to getting off to a good start. Hopefully, with the growth of our young players over the course of the year, as they get better, our team gets better.

Is it realistic for fans to be hoping for playoff contention this time around?

I don't know about the playoffs. We're going through the process of making sure we do things the right way on a day-to-day basis. Our young players are going to be our skilled players. They need to score and contribute offensively. I don't really know what to expect. I'm just hoping through the course of the year they keep improving, and if we do things the right way, we'll just see where things fall.

Vancouver Canucks stars Henrik, right, and Daniel Sedin, left, retired at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, after 17 seasons with the team. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

When it comes to rookie Elias Petterson, what are you hoping to see from him?

He's been very good for us in the pre-season. We're hoping he can just keep playing the way he's been playing. Offensively, he's dynamic. He makes plays that you think aren't there. He's got a tremendous release on his shot. We really haven't seen that yet but I think as he gets comfortable and understands the time that he has to shoot the puck, we'll see that more. He's one of those players that he makes other players around him better.

What about Brock Boeser?

He's 100 per cent healthy. Through the pre-season he's just trying to get his timing back. We expect him to score for us and do the things that he's able to do. With the Sedins being gone — I thought they were really good on the powerplay and they set him up for a lot of back door looks on the powerplay. He's not going to have that this year. He's going to have to figure out other ways to create offence for the team, but he's capable of it for sure.

With the retirement of Henrik and Daniel Sedin, the Canucks will rely on emerging stars Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat to lead the team. (Ben Nelms/Canadian Press)

Coach Travis Green announced there's not going to be a single captain to replace Henrik Sedin this year, but instead four alternating captains. What's the thinking behind that?

We feel we have good leadership in the room. Bo Horvat is going to be one of those four guys. We feel we want Bo to continue growing as a player and as a leader, but he's going to get help this year with Sutter, Edler and Tanev. At some point when we feel like it's the right time, then we'll name a captain.

What should fans be getting excited about this season?

They should be excited about the young players we have in our lineup. This is going to be part of the core group moving forward that I think we can be successful with. I think we're going to play a fast, exciting style of game. I want our group to be a hard-working team, so when fans come to the games, they have an enjoyable time.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast