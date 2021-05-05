Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

"On Monday, Vancouver police detectives made contact with the complainant after learning of allegations in media coverage on the weekend," said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.

"In the interest of privacy and to protect the integrity of the investigative process, we are unable to provide further information at this time."

On the weekend, the Canucks placed the 24-year-old on leave after the allegations surfaced.

In a statement, the team said it had launched an independent investigation.

"Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously," it read.

Visantin said, generally speaking, police do not identify victims in sexual assault cases. Suspects are only identified if they are charged, following an investigation.

Virtanen, who is from Langley, B.C., was drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014.