Canucks fans get loud, but avoid COVID-19 fines in Surrey-Delta

Canucks fans who gathered on the Surrey-Delta border to celebrate Vancouver's playoff win Tuesday night were mostly well behaved and observant of COVID-19 restrictions, say police.

"No COVID related tickets were issued. However, five traffic violation tickets were issued," said Cpl. Joanie Sidhu of the Surrey RCMP.

"The crowd was spaced out better than previously and more people appeared to be wearing masks."

About 450 revellers on foot and in cars — many wearing face masks — showed up at the gathering spot of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue to honk horns, wave flags and cheer the Canucks' 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sidhu said Tuesday night's crowd was less than half the size of the one that showed up at the intersection last Friday after the Canucks eliminated St. Louis in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Both Surrey RCMP and Delta police had earlier posted messages on social media saying they would be keeping an eye on the celebration and expected fans to observe physical distancing.

Vancouver and Vegas are now tied 1-1 in their best-of-seven series. Game 3 goes Thursday at 6:45 p.m. PT and can be watched on CBC.