Broadcasting legend says local baseball fans 'nervous' about Vancouver Canadians new U.S. owners

Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Robson said Vancouver baseball fans are "nervous" that the Vancouver Canadians are now owned by a company in New York.

Robson, who called baseball games at Nat Bailey Stadium starting in the 1950s, made the comments during a sponsorship announcement.

"The Vancouver fans are a little bit nervous. They want this franchise to stay. We all hope the new owners will fully appreciate the great history of baseball in the City of Vancouver and this great ballpark that is part of it," he said.

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) recently agreed to purchase the Vancouver Canadians from local businessmen Jake Kerr and Jeff Mooney. The April 4 announcement said DBH formed in 2021 and owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball.

"DBH will work to maintain and foster deep local connectivity while elevating fan, player, and community experiences," said the news release.

The Canadians are currently the Class-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. According to the Diamond Baseball Holdings website, the company owns 16 minor-league baseball teams in the United States.

Over its history, the C's have changed leagues and affiliations a number of times.

In 1999, then-American owner Art Savage moved the Canadians from Vancouver to Sacramento just days after winning the Triple-A World Series.

The Vancouver Canadians Class-A baseball team was recently sold to New York-based Diamond Baseball Holdings. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

"Vancouver is the only minor league team in Canada connected with Major League Baseball, and a couple of years ago, [MLB] eliminated a lot of minor league teams and leagues," said Robson.

"It's such a success here, drawing in, on average, over 5,000 fans a game when it warms up. So it will be a good thing if they can keep it going."

Kerr, who remains as the newly appointed chair of the Canadians, assured fans the team is staying put.

"All of the management is going to be local. [Diamond Baseball Holdings] provide sponsorship help and media help, but they are not going to run this team," he said.

On Tuesday, the team announced a five-year sponsorship deal to name its home Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Kerr said major upgrades are being planned for the facility.

Known colloquially as "The Nat," the stadium was built in Vancouver's Little Mountain neighbourhood in 1951.

Originally called Capilano Stadium, it was renamed in 1978 after White Spot restaurant founder and baseball supporter Nat Bailey.

At 71 years old, it is the longest-serving sports stadium in Vancouver, according to B.C. Sports Hall of Fame curator Jason Beck.

CBC has requested an interview with a representative of Diamond Baseball Holdings.