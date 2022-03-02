Skip to Main Content
Vancouver businesses evacuated, SkyTrain station closed due to suspicious package

A TransLink spokesperson said trains are still passing through Marine Drive station but not stopping there.

Sniffer dog and handler, VPD explosive disposal unit on scene at Marine Drive station

Transit police said on Twitter the station was evacuated "as a precaution." (David Horemans/CBC)

Police say Vancouver's Marine Drive SkyTrain Station and nearby businesses have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.

A spokesperson with Metro Vancouver Transit Police said officers were called around 7:45 p.m. PT Tuesday about a package at the station.

Officers came to the station and evacuated it and neighbouring businesses. They have closed the station.

A sniffer dog and handler have been deployed, police said, as has the Vancouver Police Department explosive disposal unit.

The transit police spokesperson said that at around 10:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, the explosive disposal unit were set to dispose of the package.

However, the spokesperson stressed that this does not confirm the package as a bomb, and that further investigation would be required to determine exactly what it contained.

A TransLink spokesperson said there have been no injuries as a result of the incident.

TransLink said on Twitter that trains are still passing through the station, but not stopping there.

