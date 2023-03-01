Vancouver passes new budget with 10.7% property tax increase

The City of Vancouver passed its latest budget Tuesday evening with a 10.7 per cent increase to the average property tax — a record high this century.

The city's original draft budget laid out an increase of 9.7 per cent, but Mayor Ken Sim announced an amendment to increase that number on Tuesday.

"I know increases like this are hard," the mayor said during a news conference hours before the budget passed. "Frankly, it sucks."

Sim, who was sworn in last November, said the hike is necessary to improve core city services like policing, fire services, road work, sanitation and infrastructure maintenance.

The new budget was approved during council's first budget meeting later Tuesday, a week earlier than expected and the same afternoon the province unveiled its latest budget.

"Property tax increases of this magnitude cannot and will not become the norm. As we move forward, council will explore further opportunities to achieve cost savings," the mayor said in a statement after the meeting.

"We will identify new sources of revenue, work with senior levels of government to secure funding for new initiatives, and continue to find ways to deliver services more efficiently and effectively.

The city said the new budget will cost the average single family homeowner an extra $326 next year, while the average condo owner will pay an extra $124 — though those estimates don't include increases to utilities.

"It's important to realize this is a hard budget for taxpayers. It is a higher budget than we have seen certainly in my four terms on council and it's there for a reason," said Coun. Adriane Carr, who ultimately supported the budget.

