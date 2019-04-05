Bomb squad at work in East Vancouver after ammo, explosives found in storage locker
Victoria Drive from East 36th Avenue to East 41st Avenue will be restricted for several hours
An surprising discovery in East Vancouver has a police bomb squad working carefully in a neighbourhood park Thursday.
In a statement, Vancouver Police said officers were called to an apartment building near the corner of Victoria Drive and East 37th Avenue at around 2 p.m. PT after a box of old ammunition and explosives was found in a storage locker.
Police said a person was cleaning out a deceased relative's locker when they happened upon the materials which included what is believed to be dynamite.
Due to the age and condition of the dynamite, the bomb squad was called in and they have taken the haul to nearby Jones Park to "neutralize" the materials.
Victoria Drive from East 36th Avenue to East 41st Avenue will be temporarily closed beginning around 10 p.m. for at least two hours, police said. Driving and pedestrian access to the area will be limited.
Neighbours have been told they are not at risk, police added.
