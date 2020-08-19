Flood of donations to improve mental health among Black British Columbians shocks organizer

When Betty Mulat launched the Vancouver Black Therapy and Advocacy Foundation at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in June, she did not expect public reaction to be anything like she received.

Mulat, inspired by global events and other North American grassroots organizations, started the foundation to raise enough money through crowdsourcing to improve access to mental health supports for Black people living in the Lower Mainland.

Her original goal was to cover the cost of 10 therapy sessions for 10 people.

"Racial trauma is one of the biggest threats to the Black community — physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually," said Mulat Wednesday on The Early Edition.

Betty Mulat is the founder of the Vancouver Black Therapy and Advocacy Foundation. (Katrina Braga)

Initial goal crushed

Mulat hoped to raise $20,000 dollars in public donations to fund her plans. She beat this target on day one and said she has been shocked by the outpouring of donor support.

To date, Mulat has now raised $160,000 and the total continues to climb. Her new goal is ten times the old one.

Twenty-five Black residents of the Lower Mainland have already begun their 20 paid therapy sessions and Mulat said there are up to 100 people on a waiting list.

Initially launched as the Vancouver Black Therapy and Advocacy Fund, Mulat replaced fund in the title with foundation and incorporated the organization as a non-profit in July.

"Now we can actually have multiple intake rounds and this can hopefully grow and become a permanent Black mental health and advocacy platform in Vancouver," she said.

Betty Mulat did it. ❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofVancouver</a> <a href="https://t.co/jyTUlRIzQx">https://t.co/jyTUlRIzQx</a> —@TonyeAganaba



The plan is to solicit another round of donations in the new year and to maintain a growing, sustainable fund. Mulat says those dollars will continue to be used to help Black people overcome financial and bureaucratic hurdles and access supports.

"There are not a lot of things that are for us, by us," she said. "This is really focused on Black lives healing and connecting recipients with Black therapists. And it is Black run."

Funding recipients are selected on a first-come first-serve basis with priority given to low-income individuals, people with disabilities and members of the Black community who identify as LGBTQ.

