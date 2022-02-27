Vancouver's Black History Month pop-up market connects community with entrepreneurs

For many vendors at a pop-up market in Vancouver celebrating Black History Month on Saturday, the event marked the first time they had the opportunity to sell their products alongside other Black creators and gain exposure outside of the Black community.

The market, hosted by Art Soul Methods and The Beaumont Studios, was organized by June Frederick, who said she wanted to curate a market of BIPOC vendors as a way to celebrate Black History Month.

"It's important for me to support and seek out and purchase items from people of colour just because it's a small market for us here," she said.

Frederick said she hopes the market is a step toward her dream of one day establishing a lifestyle store highlighting BIPOC artists and vendors.

"Their businesses are out there and they may not be as visible because they're often online, but I'm hoping to change that," she said.

Jahmira Lovemore of Blue Mahoe Chandlery was at the market selling her line of candles and said it was a good opportunity to hear from the community and connect with other Black vendors.

Jahmira Lovemore of Blue Mahoe Chandlery said the pop-up market served as a space to connect with fellow Black entrepreneurs. (CBC)

"It's pretty vital in terms of having Black spaces where Black entrepreneurs can just work together and see what we're doing is pretty important," she said.

"It's important to see each other doing this kind of work. It kind of builds solidarity."

