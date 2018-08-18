Key Vancouver bike routes break ridership highs

The City of Vancouver is boasting that cycling numbers have continued to grow, with July breaking records on five major bike routes across the city.

Mayor Gregor Robertson says the city has made big improvements to its network of bike lanes and other cycling infrastructure and it's great to see more people are choosing to bike than ever before.

Robertson says the numbers are proof that if cities provide safe and comfortable cycling options for all ages and abilities, people will choose biking as an affordable, sustainable and active way to get around.

The city says its Mobi bike share service has also seen a record number of rides this summer, including more than 110,000 rides in July.

According to the numbers posted on the city's website, cyclists took about 216,000 trips on the Burrard Bridge bike lane in July — the highest monthly number since ridership was first recorded in August 2009.

By comparison, cyclists only took 162,000 trips across the bridge in July 2010 — a third less than this year's numbers.

On Point Grey Road, there were about 111,000 trips in July, compared to 102,000 at its last peak in July 2015.

And at the intersection of Union and Hawks streets there were about 127,000 trips this July — also the highest numbers since they were first recorded in 2013, when 101,000 trips were taken in July.

Other bike lanes like Hornby Street and the Dunsmuir Viaduct didn't break records but were some of the highest since they were built.

With files from CBC News