Vancouver wants its beach logs back

The Vancouver Park Board is signalling that it's willing to put some logs back on beaches, following a strong show of public support for them.

Last week, the park board announced it planned to leave the beaches largely bare after staff removed the logs during the pandemic to encourage physical distancing.

At the time, the logs were piled up on the beaches and surrounded by blue fencing. The enclosures were dubbed 'log jails.'

According to Steve Jackson, the director of business services with the park board, staff found people were less likely to leave garbage behind when the logs were gone, and cleanup was easier.

Jackson also said without logs, beach-goers can sit anywhere they like, but when the logs are in place, people aren't likely to sit in the awkward space between them.

A machine is used to remove a log from Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver in March, 2020, in reaction to the start of the pandemic. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

This week, as the weather makes for perfect beach days, the issue attracted a surprising number of opinions about the logs — mostly in favour.

"I would bring them back because it gives you a nice spot to sit. It gives everyone a spot to put their stuff. It fills it out because right now it's empty," said Harmeet Dhaliwal.

Jacqueline Kho and her friend were sitting on one of the few logs that line the edges of Jericho Beach on Monday afternoon.

"I miss the logs. They were nice to sort of mark your territory on the beach, a place to put your stuff, lean against them," said Kho. "Yeah, I miss the logs. I wish they were back."

Micha Ignatev had set up on a blanket in the sand, out on the sparse expanse of the beach.

"It frames the beach. It gives a little bit of segmentation. You kind of have a defined space when you're by a log," he said.

An aerial photo shows logs evenly placed at Vancouver's Locarno Beach, on July 5, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Troy Moltz and two friends were set up at Jericho Beach on a blanket as well — two bikes and a skateboard lying in the sand.

"Honestly, yeah. It would be good to put the bike leaning up against a log," said Moltz, adding that they're also good to lean against or sit on.

"I would bring the logs back, yeah," he said, looking over at a nearby beach-goer who had snagged one of the rare logs closer to the shore.

The piles of logs are no longer surrounded by blue fence enclosures or 'log jails.' (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

But the supporters of the logs weren't without detractors at Jericho Beach on Monday.

Kylie Brezsnyak and a friend were lying on a blanket in a spacious section of beach with plenty of area before the next group. They said they actually prefer to spread out in the wide-open, empty beach space.

"When you don't have the logs there's more space for lots of people to sit and less of a marked area," said Brezsnyak. "It helps on a busy day."

The results of the quick survey carried out by CBC News at Jericho Beach on Monday likely mirrored the feedback received by the park board since its plan for the logs became known last week.

"We learn as we go, and we hear from the public on occasion when things aren't aligning with their particular opinions and views. We were really encouraged actually to hear from the public and hear they want the beach logs back," said Jackson.

"There's a realistic scenario where there will be some more logs placed back. We need to figure out how many, how do we space them, what's going to strike that balance between those who want that open beach space and those who want those logs back."