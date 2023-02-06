Vancouver proposes $2.8 million grant to expand program pairing police with mental health nurses

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim announced a proposed $2.8 million grant for Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) to hire 58 mental health nurses this year to "bolster Vancouver's frontline mental health and public safety response."

The funding will be used to enhance Vancouver's Car 87/88 program, which pairs a plainclothes police officer with a registered nurse or psychiatric nurse to do on-site assessments during mental health crises.

The proposed funding will be presented to council on Feb. 14.

"We have an opportunity to set a new standard in North America for a modern and compassionate approach toward addressing the conflict and often interlinked challenges regarding public safety and mental health," said Sim.

The annual grant to VCH will grow to $8 million in future years and "may be used for more proactive and preventative services over time," according to a news release from the city.

The Car 87 program has been around in various forms since 1978. A second team, known as Car 88, has been on the streets since 2020, allowing the service to operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The new grant follows a motion that was passed on Nov. 22, as a part of various recommendations, directing city staff to allocate $8 million toward the hiring of new police officers and up to $8 million toward VCH mental health crisis response services.

Sim's party, ABC Vancouver, was elected on promises to hire 100 more police officers and 100 more mental health nurses to address public safety concerns.

Sim said the funding will allow the city's partners to expand the Assertive Outreach Team, a service run by VCH and VPD, to assist people who suffer from severe addictions and mental health issues as they transition from emergency departments to the community.

He said the city also wants to establish moderate de-escalation services that wouldn't involve police officers for people not in high levels of crisis.

'Inappropriate service' says advocate

Meenakshi Mannoe, the criminalization and policing campaigner for Pivot Legal Society, says the Car 87 program is "inadequate" and an "inappropriate service."

She says issues of mental wellbeing are fundamentally health issues, and should not involve police officers.

"The public is told that they respond to mental health emergencies in the community," she said. "But community workers often describe how they call Car 87 [and] it never arrives."

Mannoe points to police wellness checks in Canada that have turned fatal in recent years, and said Black, Indigenous and people of colour seem disproportionately affected by these types of severe outcomes.

B.C. Premier David Eby, centre, and B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside, left, say they want to work with both the city of Vancouver and the federal government to address issues of mental health and public safety. (Darryl Dyck/the Canadian Press)

Province wants Ottawa's help

Premier David Eby, Health Minister Adrian Dix, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside, Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer and VCH Chief Medical Health Officer Patricia Daly all attended Sunday's event.

Eby said during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he stressed the need for the federal government to be be involved in a long-term plan to address housing, addictions, toxic drugs, public safety and mental health issues on the Downtown Eastside.

"We want our communities to be safer and we want our communities to be healthier," he said.

Whiteside said the province hopes to bring the Car 87/88 model that's being expanded in Vancouver to other parts of the province.

On Jan. 30, the VicPD and Island Health launched a Co-Response Team that pairs a registered mental health clinician with a police officer to respond together to calls in Victoria and Esquimalt that involve a "significant mental health component."