Two Vancouver men take battle against anti-Asian hate crime into their own hands

After witnessing loved ones being spat on, punched and thrown to the ground, two Vancouver men say they're taking matters into their own hands when it comes to standing up against anti-Asian hate crime.

Lyle Chan, 32, and Steven Ngo, 35, say they're exhausted from being ignored as they face the hate, violence and racial slurs being hurled at their community purely based on ethnicity.

"There's people every single day now that [are] getting attacked ... something needs to be done now," Ngo says.

This is why both have started their own means of helping B.C.'s Asian community.

Steven Ngo says his intent is to not question the police but to help them navigate the best ways to support the Asian community. (James Mulleder/CBC News)

Vancouver lawyer Ngo has created more accessible hate-crime reporting forms for the community.

A survey done by the Chinese Canadian National Council's Toronto chapter found more than 1,000 self-reported incidents of anti-Asian racism occurred since the start of the pandemic.

The analysis, which confirmed incidents in every province, found 44 per cent of all cases were reported in B.C.

Data from the Vancouver Police Department shows the number of anti-Asian hate crimes rose from a dozen incidents in 2019 to 98 in 2020 — an increase of more than 700 per cent — while general hate incidents nearly doubled.

'This is a clear barrier to justice here'

Ngo came face to face with hate earlier this month when someone hurled racist slurs at him and then proceeded to throw garbage at him.

"I was ... stunned and realized it could happen to anybody. Not just the elderly and those who don't know how to speak English," Ngo says.

That was his turning point.

He tried to report the crime on the Vancouver Police Department website but found the form was only available in simplified and traditional Chinese — not English.

"East Asian doesn't mean Chinese, it also means Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, those who are born here as well," he says.

Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin says the "online forms were created as an option for a very specific segment of our population that was targeted by hate crimes last year."

She says VPD is reviewing its process for hate-crime reporting. But says the best way to report a crime is to call 911 or the non-emergency line.

"Our workforce speaks more than 50 languages.... We can usually find someone to speak to a complainant in their preferred language," Visintin says.

Racist graffiti is covered up by duct tape on the lions at the Millennium Gate in Chinatownon in May 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

On Friday, B.C.'s Ministry of Attorney General announced plans to develop a hotline for racist incidents in response to an increase in frequency. Information collected from the hotline will be used to develop anti-racism initiatives, according to a news release from the ministry, and methods of race-based data collection.

Ngo says while he is grateful for the support, he believes more needs to be done.

He has created his own website to report hate crimes for members of the Asian community who speak various languages.

"The website is not meant to replace the VPD website at all, but it's meant to really stop the bleeding," Ngo says.

'Took that pain and transformed it'

For Vancouver-based model Carlyle Chan, seeing Asian women killed in Atlanta, Ga., in March was his turning point.

"I haven't ever felt like that before.... I took that pain and transformed it in to something positive and something powerful,"

Carlyle Chan says he's used his social media platforms to elevate the causes of promoting education about Asian heritage and supporting victims of hate crimes. (Carl Ostberg)

He decided to take April, the month before Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI), to fundraise for groups that support the Asian community, as well as others, in the midst of racist attacks and violence.

He also kept the conversation going online to give victims a sense of comfort.

"You are seen and heard. You matter. You don't have to be subordinate, or submissive or quiet, just because that's the way it was," Chan says.

On top of his fundraiser he dabbled in his poetic side.

"I wrote a poem called Asian is Human.... I've posted these poems on walls ... and even if you aren't an Asian person, you read it. It's kind of humanizing who we are," Chan says

Carlyle Chan wrote poems and put them up on the windows and walls of shops and restaurants. (Carlyle Chan)

Both Chan and Ngo say, exhausted or not, they'll continue to advocate for their communities, using their drive, social media presence and voices to make change.

"I am super exhausted... [But] closed mouths don't get fed. If you don't ask [for help] then it can't happen," Chan says.