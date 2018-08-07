Skip to Main Content
Vancouver-based baseball streaker to face charges in Seattle

The Irish national and Vancouver resident is free on bail of $2,000 Cdn after spending the night in a Seattle jail for running buck naked onto Safeco Field during the Blue Jays-Mariners' game.

Reports say man ran naked onto Safeco Field on a bet — baring a shamrock tattoo

Karin Larsen · CBC News ·
A Vancouver resident who streaked during the ninth inning of the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners' game at Safeco Field on Aug. 4 could be facing charges of indecent exposure and trespassing. (Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

A Vancouver resident who ran naked onto Safeco Field during a Toronto Blue Jays-Seattle Mariners' game on Saturday is scheduled to appear in a Seattle courtroom for an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

The man, reported to be from Northern Ireland, could face charges of indecent exposure and trespassing among others, according to the Seattle City Attorney's office.

"Criminal trespass is a gross misdemeanour and that has a maximum of 364 days in jail or a $5,000 fine. But that is the maximum and I wouldn't expect the penalty to be that high," said spokesman Dan Nolte. "The indecent exposure is a simple misdemeanour so that could bring 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine."

A Vancouver man who jumped out of the stands and ran naked in the Safeco Field outfield during a Toronto Blue Jays-Seattle Mariners game on Aug. 4 is taken away by sheriff's deputies. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

Nolte said the charges would be finalized by the end of day Tuesday.

During the ninth inning of Saturday night's game in Seattle the man appeared in right field completely nude, running and waving to the crowd. He was eventually tackled to the ground by a security guard.

King County jail records show he was booked at around 11 p.m. PT Aug. 4 and released on $2,000 Cdn bail the next evening. 

Reports say the streaker was motivated by an $80 Cdn bet. That's $61 in U.S. currency.

Sports Illustrated noted the man had a shamrock tattoo visible on his rear end, while the Belfast Telegraph is reporting he is from County Down in Northern Ireland.

The Telegraph also quoted the Irish Department for Foreign Affairs saying it  "stands ready to provide consular assistance" to the man if he requests it. 

