Vancouver-based baseball streaker facing trespassing charge in Seattle

David McClearn — the Vancouver resident who ran naked onto Safeco Field during a Toronto Blue Jays-Seattle Mariners' game on Saturday — has been charged with criminal trespassing.

"Criminal trespass is a gross misdemeanour and that has a maximum of 364 days in jail or a $5,000 fine. But that is the maximum and I wouldn't expect the penalty to be that high," said Seattle City Attorney Office spokesman Dan Nolte said Tuesday.

Streaker!!! first time for seeing one in person!!

Nolte said a charge of indecent exposure was also considered, but was not brought forward because McClearn "did not act in a provocative or sexual manner and, according to the video, tried to cover himself up."

He is scheduled to appear in a Seattle courtroom for an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies clear the field on Saturday. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

​McClearn appeared in right field during the ninth inning of the game, completely nude, running and waving to the crowd. He was eventually tackled to the ground by a security guard.

King County jail records show he was booked at around 11 p.m. PT Aug. 4 and released on $2,000 Cdn bail the next evening.

Glad my first baseball game had a streaker!

Reports say McClearn is an Irish national living in Vancouver, and that he was motivated by an $80 Cdn bet. That's $61 in U.S. currency.

Sports Illustrated noted he had a shamrock tattoo visible on his rear end, while the Belfast Telegraph is reporting he is from County Down in Northern Ireland.

The Telegraph also quoted the Irish Department for Foreign Affairs saying it "stands ready to provide consular assistance" to the man if he requests it.

An online fundraising campaign to help McClearn with his legal costs has so far raised $0.