Lost baby blanket sparks plea from 'inconsolable' Vancouver mom

It's a small sign on a telephone post in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, but the urgency catches you off guard.

"Wanted: Lost Blanket," it reads. "Last Seen August 30th. Knitted by Auntie. Baby and mommy inconsolable. Mostly mommy, but still!"

That sign was posted by inconsolable mommy Funke Ipaye, who just moved to Vancouver from Calgary. She says the blanket is a cherished keepsake she is desperate to recover.

Funke Ipaye is looking for the blanket seen in this stroller with her baby, Auriella. (Funke Ipaye)

"We were using the blanket almost every single day… it's a special blanket," Ipaye told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

"I have all these visions of [baby daughter Auriella] wrapping her own babies in it and passing it down. So I'm quite upset."

Ipaye says the blanket was last seen when she and Auriella visited the Mount Pleasant Family Centre last month. "I've been searching ever since."

She has been posting on social media, looked on Craigslist and even went door-to-door looking for it. She has also tried day care centres and churches in case someone found it and donated it.

She describes the blanket as one metre by 1.5 metres, with thick pink, green, gold, grey and white. It's made from merino wool, silk and cashmere.

She hopes someone will find it and give her a call at 1-403-383-3770.

Funke Ipaye holds her baby, Auriella. Ipaye is still looking for her daughter's cherished blanket. (CBC)

Vancouver mom Funke Ipaye, who just moved to Vancouver from Calgary, says she is beside herself after her baby daughter's cherished handmade blanket went missing. 5:39

