Vancouver police investigating assault of Asian woman as hate crime

A man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly grabbed an Asian woman by her hair in southeast Vancouver Tuesday night.

Vancouver police says the woman was walking and noticed the man up ahead, staring at her.

She became frightened, turned around and quickly began walking the other way. The man followed, grabbed her hair and pulled her backwards, before running away.

A witness who was driving at the time, stopped and chased the suspect on foot, holding him until police arrived.

The suspect was taken to jail.

The VPD says a hate crime investigator is reviewing the case.

This marks the third alleged anti-Asian attack in the Lower Mainland since Saturday.