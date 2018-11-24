June Hunter has formed a special relationship with some of her neighbourhood crows.

Now, the Vancouver artist and nature blogger has put her fine-feathered friends — and their stories — in a new calendar.

"For me, crows are therapeutic," Hunter told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

Hunter wants the City Crows calendar to help kick-start what she calls "crow therapy" for other humans in need of a nature fix. Watching crows, she said, can be both entertaining and soothing.

A crow named Mr. Fluffy Pants -- because of his "spectacular feathered trousers" — is the January model in the "City Crows" calendar. (June Hunter)

"It's just a small window out of the little world that you're in at the moment — the lists, the deadlines, the worries. And you can just slip out of that world and look through this little window into nature," she said.

Although Hunter understands that some people are afraid of crows, she said if you take the time to watch them for a while, you'll see they're fascinating creatures.

"You can see what they're doing is not actually frightening at all. They're just living their life, which is strangely parallel to human life," she said.

A crow named Mabel is the October model in the City Crows calendar. (June Hunter)

Hunter originally began her photography career taking detailed botanical photographs, but switched her focus about a decade ago when a crowd of noisy crows in her garden caught her attention.

She came to recognize many of the crows in her neighbourhood and has given them names such as Marvin, Mavis and Mr. Fluffy Pants.

The new 2019 wall calendar features photographs of crows that frequent her neighbourhood, as well as colourful stories about their antics.

A crow named Marvin with June Hunter's new 2019 calendar. (June Hunter)

Although the crows in Hunter's garden like it when she feeds them peanuts, she said she thinks sometimes they're looking for more than food.

"Sometimes they don't want peanuts. Sometimes they do just want to come and chat," she said. "They just want to hang out and play around."

The City Crows calendar is available on Hunter's website, as well as at the Vancouver Art Gallery gift shop, Bird on a Wire Gallery and other locations.

Listen to the full interview:

Vancouver artist and nature blogger June Hunter features photos of her neighbourhood crows in a 2019 wall calendar called "City Crows." 8:24

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast