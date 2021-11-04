Vancouver Art Gallery receives $100M donation from Audain family for new building

Vancouver's Audain family has donated $100 million toward the construction of the Vancouver Art Gallery's new building, a gift that's billed as the largest ever given to a gallery in Canada.

Michael Audain, the chairman of Polygon Homes Ltd., one of the largest multi-family home builders in B.C., announced his family foundation's donation on Thursday.

"This building will hopefully ensure that Vancouver is second-to-none in honouring the talent of our internationally respected arts community," Audain said during a news conference.

The Vancouver Art Gallery has been raising money for an ambitious new $350-million building project in Larwill Park in downtown Vancouver for more than a decade, featuring a 300,000-square foot building designed by Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron.

Staff have long said its current building, which was once the city's main courthouse, is too small and poorly suited for art collections.

Michael Audain, left, and his wife Yoshiko Karasawa sign the official gift document on Nov. 4 to give $100 million to the Vancouver Art Gallery. Gallery CEO Anthony Kendall is also pictured. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The budget for the new building was set in 2013 at $350 million.

The plan for funding the site has stayed largely the same: raise $150 million from private donors and convince the B.C. and federal governments to provide $100 million each.

With the Audain family's donation, the project has exceeded its goal for private funding — but government funding has proven more difficult to secure.

As of 2019, the province had promised $50 million and the federal government had promised nothing.

On Thursday, Audain called on Ottawa to provide a portion of the funding.

Michael Audain, a homebuilder and art collector, pictured at the announcement of his family's $100 million donation on Nov. 4. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The City of Vancouver has donated the land at Larwill Park for the project. Mayor Kennedy Stewart said Thursday the donation was "breathtaking."

"It's moving us toward the next step of getting shovels in the ground and more importantly, art on the walls," he said.

Gallery CEO Anthony Kendall echoed the remarks, saying the Audain donation was "unprecedented."

The Chan family donated $40 million to the project in 2019. At the time of that donation, the gallery said its new building would be named the Chan Centre for the Visual Arts in honour of the family, which made its wealth in real estate and clothing and has made other major philanthropic donations to the Vancouver arts and cultural scene.