Vancouver Art Gallery director leaving after 18 years

Kathleen Bartels is leaving her job as director of the Vancouver Art Gallery after 18 years in the position.

The VAG announced the news in a public statement Tuesday afternoon, explaining that Bartels is "leaving to pursue other professional and personal interests."

The statement says the VAG has made "great strides" during Bartels' tenure, increasing private sector donations by more than 250 per cent, and growing its institutional endowment from $200,000 to more than $11 million.

"She leaves behind a legacy of transformation, and we are grateful for her contributions," the statement says.

Bartels will make her exit as the gallery pushes for funding to support a new, permanent home in downtown Vancouver.

Chief curator and associate director Daina Augaitis will serve as interim director as the gallery searches for a permanent director. Bartels is set to stay on as a special adviser to Augaitis during the transition.