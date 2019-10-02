Police officers to face disciplinary hearing over Cuban sex-assault allegations

A police watchdog investigation into two Vancouver-area officers acquitted in the alleged sexual assault a 17-year-old Ontario girl while they were on vacation in Cuba has determined there is sufficient evidence to proceed to a disciplinary hearing.

Following a nine-month RCMP investigation in B.C. into alleged discreditable conduct, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner says enough evidence against Vancouver police Const. Mark Simms, 29, and Port Moody police Const. Jordan Long, 31, has been found to warrant the hearing.

Simms and Long returned to Canada after nearly a year-long detention in Cuba while authorities there deliberated over the allegations in court.

The pair were acquitted of the charges by court officials in that country in November 2018, but were subject to an internal investigation following their return to Canada in January this year.

In a written statement Wednesday, the OPCC said if misconduct is proven to have occurred, "a range of disciplinary or corrective measures up to and including dismissal" may be imposed.

The sexual assault is alleged to have occurred mid-March 2018, at Cuba's Varadero beach resort. (CBC)

Simms and Long were arrested after the 17-year-old reported she had been sexually assaulted sometime in early 2018.

Few details of the incident have been released, but in April 2018, Mike Clay, mayor of Port Moody at the time, said Simms was accused of the sexual assault while Long was being held as a material witness.

Both men and their families have maintained the pair are innocent.

The 17-year-old, who can't be identified under laws protecting underage individuals, returned to Canada shortly after the alleged incident.

The OPCC has the power to call witnesses, which could include the 17-year-old alleged victim.

There is still no word on when the hearing will take place.