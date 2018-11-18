Vancouver-area mountains too slippery for running shoes, says North Shore Rescue

The search and rescue outfit for the North Shore mountains says running shoes aren't appropriate for current conditions.

On Saturday, North Shore Rescue posted on social media that many trails on local mountains have icy conditions. It's asking people to wear more supportive footwear, such as hiking boots, that have grippy treads and even micro-spikes.

NSR says sunny weather has drawn people to the mountains, but its volunteers noticed people slipping and falling on the trails on Mount Seymour on Saturday.

The outfit says most people falling wore inappropriate footwear and were unprepared for the conditions.

'Turn around'

"If you aren't prepared, please turn around and select an alternate route," said the Facebook post.

NSR often issues similar warnings and advisories because there is a history of people venturing into the North Shore mountains, which are highly accessible from Vancouver, and running into problems due to not wearing the right clothing or having appropriate gear.

The group conducted 120 rescues in 2017 — an increase of 30 per cent compared to the previous three years.

It advises hikers to bring 10 essential items with them, including light, warm clothes and a signalling device, and to leave a trip plan with someone.