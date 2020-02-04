Vancouver-area home sales rebound from last year as prices inch downward: REBGV
Home sales in January were 7.3% below 10-year average, but still higher than January 2019
Sales remained steady while fewer people put their homes on the real estate market in Vancouver and the surrounding region last month.
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) reported residential home sales in January were 7.3 per cent below the 10-year average, but still more than 42 per cent higher than sales during January 2019.
Board president Ashley Smith said 2020 began with fewer homes listed for sale than is typical for this time of year, but she said there was steady demand for the listings.
The spring market is usually more active and Smith said the board will be watching to see if home listings keep pace with demand.
Apartment sales jumped to 814 units last month, a 45.6 per cent increase compared with January last year, while the benchmark price slipped 1.5 per cent to $663,200.
The benchmark price for a detached home in the region also fell in January by 1.7 per cent to just over $1.43 million.
Municipalities and areas covered by the REBGV include Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, South Delta, Squamish, the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Whistler.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.