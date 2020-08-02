Vancouver Aquarium sold to U.S. tourism company

The Vancouver Aquarium has been sold to Herschend Enterprises, a privately owned tourism company based in the United States, to avoid shutting down as a result of financial losses over the past year.

The aquarium announced the sale from Ocean Wise Conservation Association on Thursday, saying the deal was made "to save the aquarium from permanent closure as a result of severe financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The agreement ensures that Vancouver will continue to have a world-class aquarium with the financial strength to continue building on its 64 years of success," read a statement from the non-profit.

The aquarium has been mostly shut down since the pandemic began, aside from a short period last summer. The attraction reopened in June at 25 per cent capacity with $2 million in federal emergency funding.

It closed again in September.

Company also theme parks, U.S. aquariums

Ocean Wise predicted the aquarium would run out of money this spring, even after laying off hundreds of staff, applying for government financial aid and receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

The non-profit said it costs $1 million every month to feed and care for the 70,000 animals in the aquarium.

Through the deal, Herschend Enterprises now has full ownership of the aquarium.

The company, originally founded by two brothers in Missouri in 1950, owns a dozen theme parks, amusement parks, water parks and aquariums in the southern United States.

It also owns Dollywood — an amusement park co-owned by musician Dolly Parton — as well as the Harlem Globetrotters exhibition basketball team.

Vancouver Aquarium staffer Jessica DeBenedetto feeds a sea lion in the main walkway of the aquarium on Sept. 10, 2020. The aquarium has been closed to the public during much of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Sale includes donation deal

The aquarium is the company's first Canadian venture.

Ocean Wise had been running the aquarium since the non-profit launched in 2017.

As part of the sale agreement, Herschend will donate one per cent of its annual gross revenues from the aquarium to Ocean Wise to support its conservation program.

The aquarium was the first public aquarium in Canada when it opened in 1956. The facility is located in Stanley Park, on land leased by the city.