Skip to Main Content
Vancouver Aquarium agrees to cetacean ban in new 35-year lease agreement
British Columbia·New

Vancouver Aquarium agrees to cetacean ban in new 35-year lease agreement

The Vancouver Aquarium has agreed to a cetacean ban as part of a new 35-year lease agreement with the Vancouver Park Board.

Aquarium's parent company, Ocean Wise, commits to no longer putting whales or dolphins on display

Jodi Muzylowski · CBC News ·
Volunteer observers at the Vancouver Aquarium watch Qila the beluga. The aquarium first made a commitment to stop keeping cetaceans at the facility at the beginning of 2018. (John Healey/Vancouver Aquarium)

The Vancouver Aquarium has agreed to a cetacean ban as part of a new 35-year lease agreement with the Vancouver Park Board.

It's also dropping its legal action against the park board over lost revenue because of the ban.

In 2017, the Vancouver Park Board voted to ban keeping whales and dolphins in captivity at the aquarium. Ocean Wise followed with a lawsuit against the city, claiming the ban resulted in millions of dollars in lost revenue and constituted a breach of contract.

Ocean Wise said in an emailed statement it has agreed to no longer display cetaceans in Stanley Park.

A trainer works with beluga whale Aurora at the Vancouver Aquarium in Vancouver, B.C., in 2014. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Research will continue

An internal email from the president of the aquarium said the new agreement will allow the organization to launch its five-year strategic plan.

"Everything we do will be to drive real and practical conservation — whether that's protecting a vital ecosystem, preventing the extinction of endangered species or ensuring our resources are managed sustainably for future generations."

The aquarium also promises to continue research programs it says have contributed to the global knowledge of marine wildlife.

The Vancouver Aquarium has been operating in Stanley Park since 1956.

It has not kept orcas in captivity since 2001 and has pledged to rely exclusively on captive animals for breeding.

Earlier this month, Ottawa passed legislation banning whale and dolphin captivity in Canada.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.