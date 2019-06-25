Vancouver Aquarium agrees to cetacean ban in new 35-year lease agreement
Aquarium's parent company, Ocean Wise, commits to no longer putting whales or dolphins on display
The Vancouver Aquarium has agreed to a cetacean ban as part of a new 35-year lease agreement with the Vancouver Park Board.
It's also dropping its legal action against the park board over lost revenue because of the ban.
In 2017, the Vancouver Park Board voted to ban keeping whales and dolphins in captivity at the aquarium. Ocean Wise followed with a lawsuit against the city, claiming the ban resulted in millions of dollars in lost revenue and constituted a breach of contract.
Ocean Wise said in an emailed statement it has agreed to no longer display cetaceans in Stanley Park.
Research will continue
An internal email from the president of the aquarium said the new agreement will allow the organization to launch its five-year strategic plan.
"Everything we do will be to drive real and practical conservation — whether that's protecting a vital ecosystem, preventing the extinction of endangered species or ensuring our resources are managed sustainably for future generations."
The aquarium also promises to continue research programs it says have contributed to the global knowledge of marine wildlife.
The Vancouver Aquarium has been operating in Stanley Park since 1956.
It has not kept orcas in captivity since 2001 and has pledged to rely exclusively on captive animals for breeding.
Earlier this month, Ottawa passed legislation banning whale and dolphin captivity in Canada.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.